The Michigan Secretary of State’s office is alerting the public of a temporary disruption of online services beginning Thursday. A major technology upgrade is taking place that will merge driver and vehicle records into one system. Because of this, resources such as online services, self-service stations, and branch office appointments will be unavailable until Tuesday, March 16th. The Michigan Voter Information Center, Michigan.gov/Vote, will not be impacted and online voter registration and other services will continue to be available.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State’s website, the upgrade will “securely combine tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system and moves the department forward from decades-old technology.”

The upgrade will offer the following new services:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required.

View the status of the requested driver’s license or state ID.

Request and obtain a driving record.

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license.

Access streamlined business services.

For those who choose to use a self-service station, the new transactions will include:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required.

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID.

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license.

Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry.

Any customers with questions are urged to visit the Department of State website at Michigan.gov/sos or call 888-SOS-MICH (1-888-767-6424).