What Does Michigan Think About The Need To Show Photo ID To Vote

The big question these days is photo ID or no photo ID. The elected Democrats and their mainstream media protectors all state that it is racist for a state to ask for a person to prove who they are to vote. That proof is usually in the form of a photo ID.

The elected Democrats and some of their voters as well as their mainstream media protectors all believe that most minorities who vote for them do not have any idea how to obtain a photo ID. That is why they also believe that asking a minority for a photo ID to vote is suppressing their vote.

I and other conservatives and Republicans would never think so lowly of minorities as the elected Democrats and some of their voters as well as their mainstream media protectors.

What do Michigan residents think about the use of photo ID’s to vote? A new poll from the polling company Strategic National revealed very widespread support across the entire state of Michigan for the use of photo identification to prove who you are to vote. In fact, there was support among Michigander’s and Americans of all races and political affiliations.

The first question ask by the company and the response they received is as follows:

Should voters be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote? Yes 72.1%

No 21.9%

Undecided or unsure 6.0%

Another pertinent question was:

Q2: Do laws requiring photo identification at the polls discriminate against some voters? Yes 32.0%

No 57.3%

Undecided or unsure 10.6%

A whopping 72% of Michiganders believe that voters should be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote? That number includes 58% of African American respondents.

Ron Weiser, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party:

"While Democrats, Woke Corporate America and their media allies continue to spread misinformation about legitimate efforts to protect our elections process, this polling shows that voters of all races and political affiliations overwhelmingly support common sense reforms to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat...Our legislative efforts are all about protecting each voter's voice."

He is correct, it is all about protecting all of our votes and has nothing to do with Democrat, Republican or any other ideology. We should all come together on this one and protect the integrity of the vote no matter who wins the race.

There were some other great questions in the poll that you should review.

The poll was conducted by Strategic National was between March 29th through the 31st. They surveyed 800 likely General Election voters with a 3.47% margin of error.

The respondents were:

36.3% Democrat

34.4% Republican

22.2% Independent,

and 7% identifying with another party

