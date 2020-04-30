Michigan State Parks Campgrounds Closed Through June 21

For those who love to camp in the summertime in Michigan, it will be at least June before you can enjoy state campgrounds.

Summer in Michigan is also camping season and many of us, including myself, love getting off the grid from time to time. Unfortunately, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, all Michigan state parks campgrounds are closed through at least June 21st. Sanitation stations (dump stations,) along with all overnight lodging facilities and shelters are also closed until then.

For those with reservations between May 15th and June 21st, you have two options as those reservations cannot be honored. Campers can change their reservations for a date after June 21st or cancel for a full refund. For all the details on refunds and rescheduling dates, click here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hopefully, we can all get back to some sort of normalcy soon. I will be extremely bummed out if I can't get out and do some camping this summer. I've already got my eye on some new gear for my setup this year. Those are some of my favorite weekends of the year. Just being able to get out of town and relax on a campsite can do wonders for someone's brain. Last year I was able to hit Traverse City for one weekend and stayed at a few different campgrounds. This year, I was planning to find some spots south of Genesee County to explore.

Source: Michigan DNR