Michigan State Police Need Your Vote for Best Cruiser Contest

A 2020 vote you can get excited about. Help the Michigan State Police "blue goose" move up to first place in the 2020 best looking cruiser contest.



Nearly 400,000 votes were cast in the 2019 competition, and Michigan State Police needed a few more to win. The blue goose finished second to first-time winner Nebraska. Each year the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) has a contest and a dozen of the winners are featured on a calendar the following year. The AAST is a national fraternal organization made up of active and retired state troopers, highway patrol officers, and state police officers. It is not a labor union or collective bargaining organization; its purposes include "development of strong bonds of nationwide trooper camaraderie."

See police cars from all 50 states and cast your vote in the 2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest here. The Michigan State Police car usually does well and is unique because of the big bubble that sits atop the cruiser. Since the 1950s, it has been a fixture and is the only police department in the country to use this design. MSP took to their Facebook page to get out the vote.

It's about that time again!

Support your Michigan State Police by voting for our Blue Goose in the American... Posted by Michigan State Police on Tuesday, July 7, 2020