Michigan To Get Amazon Shipping Center

A few years back residents of Detroit and Michigan, in general, had been pushing for Amazon to open its new headquarters somewhere in the Great Lakes State. Bids from 238 cities and regions from across 54 states, provinces, districts, and territories across North America originally came in. Sadly, those hopes were crushed after Amazon released a "short" list of 20 states it was considering to elect as the home of their second headquarters.

The "short" list they put together included Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County in Maryland, Nashville, Newark, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Ultimately they went with two headquarters in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Even those dreams were dashed, it looks like we're getting a new delivery center in Sterling Heights to help speed up deliveries throughout the state and area. WDIV reports that the new facility is hoping to open before the end of the year. Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor, is especially excited for the opportunity for Sterling Heights to aide Amazon in the shipping process, saying:

Obviously Sterling Heights represents a significant customer base for Amazon, which certainly influenced their decision to select our city as the site for this delivery station. But the skilled workforce we enjoy here was also a major contributing factor. Our skilled labor in Southeast Michigan, particularly in Sterling Heights, is second to none. We are delighted Amazon has chosen Sterling Heights as home to one of the first delivery stations in the county.