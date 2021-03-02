Michigan Tulip Festival Still On With Changes

With those warmer temperatures teasing us on an off, there's no denying spring is in the air. Here in Michigan one of the biggest spring celebrations is the Tulip Time Festival in Holland, and like other major events, this years festival will look a bit different.

Organizers of the annual Tulip Time Festival, which started in 1929, have announced this year’s event which will be different than years past because of the ongoing pandemic. Noting that the health and safety of their visitors, volunteers, and community are of utmost importance, the festival announced the following changes as they move forward with "Tulip Time with a Twist".

Due to current restrictions and precautions, events such as the parades, Dutch dance performances, carnival and unveiling of the first-ever Tulip Immersion Garden have been canceled this year.

Organizers are still thinking positive with their schedule of events with a "twist". The changes for this year are as follows:

The Tulip Time Run will now take place virtually. Run; walk; anytime; anywhere! Registrants will receive a participant bib and medal. Run shirts and hoodies are also available.

The Michigan Maritime Museum returns with dockside tours of their tall ship ‘Friends Good Will.’ The ship will sail into town and dock on the north wall of Boatwerks Restaurant. Reservation and ticket information will be available soon from the Museum.

The annual Quilt Raffle will take place April 15 – May 9. Purchase tickets at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, and Apothecary Gift Shop, for a chance to win this beautiful handmade quilt.

Yoga in the Tulips will be offered again amidst the tulip gardens at Window on the Waterfront. This is a ticketed event.

Each year hundreds of talented artisans display their unique wares at the Artisan Market. This year the market is going virtual and the shopping experience expanded to April 24 through May 9.

A final determination from the State of Michigan Health Department on whether the Dutch Marktplaats and Dutch Dance Costume Exhibit can take place is still pending.

Tulip Time organizers are also offering a few new ways to enjoy the annual festival:

The community will have a chance to purchase potted tulips soon! Pots containing 8-10 imported tulip bulbs will provide a burst of color this spring to all who purchase.

Downtown Walking Tours will run throughout the week. On this two-mile tour, led by a costumed guide, you will learn about Holland’s history, points of interest, and more. Fun and informative for visitors and locals alike. Tickets on sale soon.

Tulip Time posters from 1982-Present will be on display at the Holland Area Arts Council. This is a free event.

Experience the fun of discovery as you participate in the Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt. This is a free event.

Several other plans are still in development. Watch for more information on Drive-thru food concessions, photography and floral arranging classes, Princess Lida encounters, and specials offered by downtown businesses.

Tulip Time will kick off on May 1 and run through May 9. You can get more details about events and this year’s festival by clicking here.