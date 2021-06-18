Michigan Woman Could Be “Greatest Baker” In The WORLD!

Tahny Lowry has made her way to the quarter finals of a world-wide baking competition. The Jackson, Michigan resident who owns Lowry’s Little Flock Farm near Horton with her husband Kent, is competing in the Greatest Baker competition against approximately 8,000 other bakers from around the world.

Lowry says it was an accident that she's in the competition. She clicked on an Instagram ad for the battle and only filled out the registration half way. She then received a notification from the competition to finish the form and was officially entered into the contest.

Contest competitors rely on votes from people in and outside their communities. Lowry said she has seen a large amount of support from people on the Lowry’s Little Flock’s Facebook page.

Lowry has been baking for a long time. She told MLive,

"As a little girl I was always involved. My mom would let me have a piece of dough to knead beside her."

If Tawny wins the competition she'll receive $20,000 plus be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine. Tawny says she'll use the money for a barn and to expand her bakery.

The semi-finals for The Greatest Baker competition begin Friday, June 18. Lowry said she is thankful for the support and thanks she has received since the competition began in early May. Lowry says of the competition,

"The biggest thing the competition has done is allow me to hear from a lot of individuals."

You can vote for Tawny Lowry here.