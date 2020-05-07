Michigan Woman With Coronavirus Gives Birth To Twins

This Michigan woman gave birth for the first time, to twins, 8 weeks early, while she had Covid-19.

Whoever says men are stronger than women either needs to have a conversation with their mother or they haven't heard about Jennifer Laubach who just had babies like a boss at Beaumont Health in Troy, MI according to CBS News.

After Jen's twins were born she had to watch nurses feed Mitchell and Maksim on a live feed for three weeks in order to keep the baby's safe from Covid-19. Unfortunately, both mom and dad had tested positive for the virus just before they were born. Jen told CBS News, "I gave birth and they were gone just like...gone."

It's hard to imagine how difficult it must have been for both the father Andre and mother Jen to not meet their newborn babies until they were 3 weeks old. Mitchell is now home with his parents safe and sound. However, Maksim is still at the hospital where mom visits him 5 hours a day. You can see the happy new family in the CBS Evening News video below.

Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms and moms to be.