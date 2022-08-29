Troy’s New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country

There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place.

Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.

"We are thrilled to debut the first-ever Sports & Social DraftKings and offer customers in Michigan our innovative mobile sportsbook app with an exciting in-person experience,” said Michael Kibort, senior director, of retail sportsbooks at DraftKings, in a press release. “Thanks to the strong support of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, we believe we have created a premier dining, sports, and entertainment destination for fans to enjoy.”

According to the announcement, the new Somerset Collection venue will be the perfect place for excitement and fun. Inside will be a restaurant, a full bar, and plenty of entertainment for customers. There will be live viewing for multiple sports on the venue's 32-foot LED media wall and special gameday watch parties. Guests will be able to access DraftKings' mobile platforms for fantasy sports and wagering right from their mobile devices on various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and golf.

Where Can You Find the NewSports & Social DraftKings?

The new venue will be located in a stand-alone building adjacent to Somerset Collection South. The 10,400 square foot space will include an exclusive DraftKings Lounge that can be used for private parties and events. The new hot spot will also offer live music and entertainment along with social games, such as skeeball, hoops, Beirut, foosball, shuffle puck, and arcade games. There will also be a cool dog-friendly outdoor patio space too.

“We are honored that Sports & Social DraftKings has chosen to establish its first U.S. location at Somerset Collection,” said Nate Forbes, Managing Partner of The Forbes Company. “Our guests travel from across Michigan, the Midwest, and Canada to experience many brands that are exclusive to Somerset Collection, and we are thrilled that this venue will give them another reason to make this region a destination.”

No official opening date has been given, but you can get all the details by clicking here.

