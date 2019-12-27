Michigan Woman’s Secret Santa Turns Out To Be Bill Gates

Gifts may not be "the reason for the season" when it comes to Christmas, but if you are going to participate in "Secret Santa" what's better than a billionaire being yours?

We're not talking just any old, run-of-the-mill billionaire...we're talking the biggest billionaire, Bill Gates!

A Metro Detroit woman got the biggest surprise this Christmas when she joined a simple "Secret Santa" gift exchange on Reddit, only to receive gifts from Bill freakin' Gates.

USA Today reported, this was the 95th RedditGifts exchange for Shelby (last name intentionally anonymous) but definitely her biggest one yet!

When the 81-pound package showed up at her door, Shelby opened it to find a treasure trove of gifts picked specifically for her because why wouldn't the co-founder of Microsoft not do his homework?

The package included gifts like a manuscript of "The Great Gatsby", Harry Potter and Star Wars LEGO sets, toys for her cat and more!

Most notably, Gates also was able to learn Shelby lost her mother this year just 10 days before her wedding so he made a (presumably) generous donation in Shelby's name to the American Heart Association.

While Shelby never thought she would be paired with Gates for the gift exchange, Gates has apparently been participating since 2013 and this magical twist of fate made sure a fellow Michigan native had a wonderful surprise this holiday!