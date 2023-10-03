There is an old saying that many of us Michiganders have heard while growing up. 'The grass always seems greener on the other side of the fence.' And in the long run, this has proved to be true in my wanderings across the state line.

After graduating from high school, in 1971, my wanderings took me to Colorado, Arizona, California, and Oregon. Hitchhiking was a thing back then, and a great way to travel on the short excursion to a rock festival in Missouri, or a random visit to a fellow freak, who got drafted and was stationed at an Air Force base in Wichita, Kansas.

Get our free mobile app

There Is No Place Like Home

Monterey, California was the site of my lengthiest stay from Michigan. For six years I dwelt in the Golden State, adjusting to the lack of autumn colors and snow during Christmas. It was a great journey, but, as with my other stays away from home, I returned to Michigan.

Michigan Snowbirds Flock To Florida

Now that the 'Baby Boomers' have all hit retirement, many of the Woodstock refugees from Michigan have headed for warmer climates. One of their favorite destinations is Florida.

Personally, Florida has never made my bucket list. It’s hot, muggy, and crawling with reptiles. But it does have an appeal to many Michiganders. However, if you are considering relocating to the 'Sunshine State,' there are a few things to keep in mind. While cruising the internet, I discovered a few interesting Michigan/Florida stats. One helpful site was MyLifeElsewhere. Here is a list of 13 things that you may want to mull over.