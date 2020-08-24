Michigan’s Inn at Black Star Farms Tops USA Today Best of List

USA Today finally today the world what most Michiganders already know. First, we have some of the most beautiful wine county to be found. Second, Inn at Blackstar Farms is by far the best in the country.

As part of the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Inn at Black Star Farms was named the Best Wine Country Hotel 2020. The top 10 was determined by a panel of experts who partnered with USA Today's 10 Best editors to pick the initial nominees They then determined the top 10 winners by popular vote.

Located in the heart of Leelanau County, the beautiful inn sits on 160 acres as part of the Blackstar Farms Winery. Inn at Black Star Farms is part of the popular northern Michigan Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail.

The boutique inn offers 10 rooms for guests who can enjoy trails for hiking, vineyard tours and tastings as well, not to mentions the breathtaking views. Each stay includes a bottle of house wine, gourmet breakfast with consciously-sourced ingredients, nightly hospitality hour with wine and small bites, and a complimentary glass of wine/wine flight and discounts on purchases at their tasting room.

Inn at Black Star Farms wasn't the only Northern Michigan wine county inn to make the top 10 list. Hotel Walloon on Walloon Lake, located in the Petoskey Wine Region, placed 5th. Both kept company with quite an impressive group of locations.

Check out the full list of winners in the category of "Best Wine Country Hotel" below:

Inn at Black Star Farms - Suttons Bay, Mich.

Timber Cove Resort - Jenner, Calif.

The Farmhouse at Veritas - Afton, Va.

Carter Creek Winery Resort & Spa - Johnson City, Texas

Hotel Walloon - Walloon Lake, Mich.

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa - Sonoma, Calif.

Summerwood Inn - Paso Robles, Calif.

Hotel Cheval - Paso Robles, Calif.

Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard - Dundee, Ore.

Meadowood Napa Valley - St. Helena, Calif.