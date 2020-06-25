Our Great Lakes Have Many Underwater Treasures – But Don’t Touch
Ever wonder why many Great Lakes shipwrecks have remained underwater, in good shape, with many of their antiques and artifacts still in place, not stolen?
It’s all thanks to Michigan’s Underwater Preserve System.
All 5 of our Great Lakes have hundreds of sunken ships, many I’ll bet that have not been discovered yet…that’s one of the things that’s fun about diving in our lakes…the discovery of sunken artifacts.
The frigid temperatures of these waters keep the artifacts preserved so they can be enjoyed by generations of divers. But beware if you try to swipe any of the treasures you may find in the depths. If you are caught – and there ARE eyes watching you – you can be thrown into jail for two years, get a hefty fine, and have your boat, equipment AND car confiscated. Stealing anything from sunken ships, whether it’s a coffee cup, anchor, chain, tool, knife, etc. – is a FELONY. It’s the strict regulations that make Great lakes diving some of the best in the country…and the world.
If you don’t have a boat, or don’t wanna charter one, many preserves have shore access diving.
Keep in mind, diving in the Great Lakes is not like diving in a local inland lake…the weather is different, waves can be treacherous, water is colder, and you need better equipment.
There are 13 major Michigan Underwater Preserves; they are:
Keweenaw
Marquette County
Alger
Whitefish Point
Detour Passage
Straits of Mackinac
Manitou Passage
Grand Traverse Bay
Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary
Thumb Area
Sanilac Shores
West Michigan
Southwest Michigan
There’s another at Isle Royale as well.
Take all the pictures you want…just don't take something you shouldn't.