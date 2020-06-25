Our Great Lakes Have Many Underwater Treasures – But Don’t Touch

Ever wonder why many Great Lakes shipwrecks have remained underwater, in good shape, with many of their antiques and artifacts still in place, not stolen?

It’s all thanks to Michigan’s Underwater Preserve System.

All 5 of our Great Lakes have hundreds of sunken ships, many I’ll bet that have not been discovered yet…that’s one of the things that’s fun about diving in our lakes…the discovery of sunken artifacts.

The frigid temperatures of these waters keep the artifacts preserved so they can be enjoyed by generations of divers. But beware if you try to swipe any of the treasures you may find in the depths. If you are caught – and there ARE eyes watching you – you can be thrown into jail for two years, get a hefty fine, and have your boat, equipment AND car confiscated. Stealing anything from sunken ships, whether it’s a coffee cup, anchor, chain, tool, knife, etc. – is a FELONY. It’s the strict regulations that make Great lakes diving some of the best in the country…and the world.

If you don’t have a boat, or don’t wanna charter one, many preserves have shore access diving.

Keep in mind, diving in the Great Lakes is not like diving in a local inland lake…the weather is different, waves can be treacherous, water is colder, and you need better equipment.

There are 13 major Michigan Underwater Preserves; they are:

Keweenaw

Marquette County

Alger

Whitefish Point

Detour Passage

Straits of Mackinac

Manitou Passage

Grand Traverse Bay

Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary

Thumb Area

Sanilac Shores

West Michigan

Southwest Michigan

There’s another at Isle Royale as well.

To find out more, take all the pictures you want…just don't take something you shouldn't.