Missing Man From Plainwell Has Autism & Is Considered Vulnerable

Officers with the Plainwell Department of Public Safety are asking the public's help locating a missing man considered vulnerable.

Family members of a missing 36-year-old Plainwell man say that have not had contact with him since November 2, 2020. Peter Snow has a form of autism and has processing issues.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety has Peter entered into the law enforcement information network system as a missing vulnerable adult.

Peter Snow lives on Benhoy Street in the City of Plainwell. He is described as a 36-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He sometimes has facial hair, see photos below.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety is seeking assistance in finding Peter Snow. Anyone having knowledge or information about Peter's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 269-685-9858.

Courtesy of the Plainwell Department of Public Safety

