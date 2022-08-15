Mitch Albom is going to be coming to Kalamazoo for a special appearance at the Civic Theatre, and he's bringing his stage adaption of the book "tuesdays with Morrie" with him. Tickets can be bought here, as the announcement was made by the man himself:

Mitch Albom's "Tuesdays with Morrie" is coming to the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre from August 24 - August 28 for its 25th Anniversary Celebration! Join us on Wednesday, August 24, for a special opening night pre-show reception and post-show Q & A with author Mitch Albom and actors.

What is "tuesdays with Morrie?"

It's actually a book that was written by Mitch, which describes a very special friendship that he rekindled with a former professor, as the book explains:

Maybe it was a grandparent, or a teacher, or a colleague. Someone older, patient and wise, who understood you when you were young and searching, helped you see the world as a more profound place, gave you sound advice to help you make your way through it. For Mitch Albom, that person was Morrie Schwartz, his college professor from nearly twenty years ago. He rediscovered Morrie in the last months of the older man’s life. Their rekindled relationship turned into one final “class”: lessons in how to live.

This play is actually making its Michigan debut in Wharton, then Kalamazoo, as this is the first time it has been shown in the state. Considering Albom is a Michigan guy, that's a pretty sweet honor for him to kick it off here.