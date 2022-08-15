Battle Creek will be lit up with pumpkins again this year as the second Battle Creek Pumpkinfest will be thrown right before Halloween. Saturday, October 29th will be the return of the festival, as the hosts recently announced:

IT'S OFFICIAL! The Battle Creek Pumpkinfest will be back for its second year with even more fun! Mark your calendars for October 29th, 12pm - 8pm at the Leila Arboretum!

There will be: Trick or treating, A haunted hayride, Free crafts, Free carnival games and bounce house. Food trucks and a fabulous beer tent featuring brews from Territorial Brewing DJ & LIVE MUSIC, A magician and MORE

What To Expect

Last year they had everything from a pie eating contest (won by a kid, no surprise) and a pumpkin carving contest for children teens, and adults. Halloween is always an exciting time in Southwest Michigan, and this is only the first of what can be expected as many events to take place in the area.

The host site for Pumpkinfest, the Leila Arboretum is an 85-acre park open from dawn to dusk that features the Fantasy Forest Sculpture Garden, 18 Hole Disc Golf Course, seasonal Kaleidoscope Garden, and 365 Farm Stand, and champion tree collections and perennial gardens.

Last year they had food trucks present on site, so it's to be expected that at least one food vendor will be on site this year to provide food and beverages.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Battle Creek's Pumpkinfest can email BattleCreekPumpkinfest@gmail.com or rachelrostrander@gmail.com for more information.

Any Questions?