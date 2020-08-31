New Poll Now Shows President Trump Ahead Of Biden In Michigan

For those who believe poll’s as well as believe in law and order, secure borders, America’s excellence, a great economy, and a leader who believes in America you will like this poll.

A new poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group shows President Trump has pulled ahead of Biden by 1.4% in the state of Michigan. President Trump polled at 46.6% to Biden’s 45.2%. The poll was taken between August 14th through August 23rd. As a note of interest, this poll was completed a day before the Republican National Convention started.

In that same poll, Republican John James who is running to unseat Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters leads Senator Peters by 1.5%. John James received 48.1% to Senator Peters 46.6%.

Who was polled:

The poll surveyed 1,048 respondents and carries a margin of error of 2.9%

40.9% of the people the firm polled were between the ages of 45 and 64

White people polled 81.6% (percentage of the white population is 76.3%)

Black people polled 13.3% (percentage of the black population is 13.4%)

Male population polled 45.9%

Female population polled 54.1%

I am not one who believes the polls, especially in this atmosphere when the media goes after Republicans and the Democrat mobs will harass and commit violence on them if they find out they vote Republican or for President Trump. Those on the left who have been believing the polls and keep pointing to the polls showing a Biden tsunami now must accept this poll unless of course, they chose to be intellectually dishonest.

I can tell you liberal activist Michael Moore is worried. The Daily Caller is reporting after watching the Republican Convention and seeing polls in Michigan and Minnesota tightening, Michael was asking people if they “are ready for a Trump victory”. He went on to say that the poll “In Minnesota, it’s 47-47”.

Perhaps more people are seeing that the Democratic Party’s vision of America i.e. identity politics, hate, violence, rioting, looting and the total trashing of America is something they want no part of and the Republican Party’s vision is something they prefer.

You need to decide between the ideology of hate, division, identity politics and a trashing of America the Democrats currently offer or the ideology of law and order, security both in America and around the world, the excellence of America, the kindness of America and Americans and the can-do attitude of most Americans.

I know what I am going to choose, do you?

