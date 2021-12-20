It's hard to believe but, the year 2021 is coming to a close very shortly. With that in mind, perhaps you're starting to make plans for New Year's Eve.

Now, your plans may consist of sitting home and binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix, which is perfectly acceptable. Especially, if you find yourself being overly cautious thanks to the pandemic.

However, if you're looking to get out of the house, here's a list of New Year's Eve Events, both free and paid, happening in the Kalamazoo area.

Free Events:

1. Valhalla's New Year's Eve Trivia and Karaoke

If you're in the mood for something more laid-back, Valhalla, Kalamazoo's meadery, is hosting a trivia and karaoke night starting at 7 pm. The trivia will last for seven rounds with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Karaoke will immediately follow trivia and will go on until the new year. Find more information on Valhall's Facebook event page.

2. Retro 80s New Year's Eve in Vicksburg

The Distant Whistle Brewhouse in Vicksburg is putting on a prom of sorts but...set in the 80s. Those who want to attend are encouraged to dress up although, it's not required. The party starts at 7 pm and is free to attend. Find more information here.

3. Harvey's NYE Party

Harvey's in Downtown Kalamazoo will also be throwing a party, (as will most bars I would assume). There's not much information on their Facebook page, however, a comment on a recent Kalamazoo Reddit post indicates that they'll have a DJ upstairs to ring in the new year.

Paid Events

1. New Year's Eve Fest in Downtown Kalamazoo

This New Year's Eve event, which has apparently been a tradition since 1986, is an opportunity to showcase performing arts from people of all ages. All that's required of you is purchasing a $7 button that will grant you access to all performances and, rumor has it, a heated tent as well. You can purchase your button online or at the door with the price remaining the same regardless. The event kicks off at 7 pm. Read more here.

2. KWings New Year's Eve Game with Fan Designed Jerseys

Although this celebration won't go until midnight, you can say goodbye to 2021 with a hockey game as the KWings take on the Tulsa Oilers. Since this game takes place on Friday, concessions will only be $2. However, this game will also feature fan-designed jerseys that will be auctioned off at the end of the game. Find more information about game times and ticket information here.

3. Warner Vineyards' New Year's Eve Countdown Party

Warner Vineyards, in Paw Paw, is throwing a New Year's Eve party that will include cheese and wine pairings, a home-cooked meal, live music, and door prizes. This specific event goes from 6-9 pm but, Warner Vineyards' taproom will remain open afterward to ring in the new year. Tickets cost about $75 and can be purchased here.

4. New Year's Eve Masquerade Celebration at the Henderson Castle

This celebration is the most expensive on the list but the extravagance certainly matches the price. With tickets at $129, you can plan on enjoying a 7-course meal, live music, a scavenger hunt, party favors, and rooftop fireworks with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Since it's a masquerade, you are asked to wear a mask all night long. As well, the "best couple" contest winners will win a one-night stay and dinner at Henderson Castle. Find tickets and the full schedule here.

