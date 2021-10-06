What was supposed to be a fun weekend kicking off the new haunted attraction, Haunted Realm "Retribution", in Mattawan ended up being an unfortunate start. Because of the bad weather, the opening weekend at this new attraction was cancelled. Located at 23492 Red Arrow Hwy Mattawan, MI 49071, this new experience looks to bounce back and deliver a strong opening weekend starting Friday, October 8th. There's lots to talk about when it comes to this haunted house, so let's start at the beginning...

Parking

Because of Nightmare Realm being a place of secrecy, they're asking that all visitors park at the Paw Paw High School parking lot, which can be found at 30609 Red Arrow Hwy, Paw Paw, MI 49079. From there they will bus you over, free of charge, to the Nightmare Realm Terror Park. expect to get scared as one of their ghouls rides along with you.

Story Behind Haunted Realm Retribution

Trista heard the voices all her life. The people of Cypress Hollow thought she was different... they didn't know how correct they were. When an accident occurs and a portal begins to open, the village of Cypress Hollow and all of its inhabitants will truly know the meaning of Retribution. A horrifying theatrical experience housed within an immersive atmosphere, Nightmare Realm presents Retribution, the first attraction in a terrifying storyline.

They're suggesting 13 and older attend and anyone under 16 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to enter. Nightmare Realm will be open October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31, from 7-11pm (Weather Permitting). Tickets are sold in 30 minute blocks and once a time block is sold out there are no longer spots available during that time.

