Hearing for Two Battle Creek Men in 2019 Murder Closing In

Two Battle Creek men accused of shooting and killing a man before Thanksgiving of 2019 will learn if they will head to trial in the near future.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, in a virtual arraignment in Calhoun County court, 18-year-old Kolbie McGinn and 18-year-old Trenten Cohoon had their charges re-issued after they were released for a few hours the day before. Both men face charges of Murder, Felony Firearm, Armed Robbery and Use of a Firearm during a Felony in the death of 27-year-old Michael Corbin in his home on November 23, 2019, when the two men were 17.

According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, a preliminary hearing was initially scheduled for Monday, but charges were re-issued as prosecutors continue to collect evidence for their case. Both men have been at the Calhoun County Jail since their arrest on November 28, 2019.

Both McGinn and Cohoon return to court March 15th for preliminary hearings in front of District Judge Tracie Tomak, who dismissed the charges Monday. Under Magistrate Amber Straub's arraignment Tuesday, the men will be held behind bars without bond.

They both face life in prison without parole if convicted.