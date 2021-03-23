Novel About Detroit Detective to Become New FX Series

Justified fans are going to love this one, especially if you're a Michigander.

The gang that brought you the popular series is reuniting to develop an new FX series based on Detroit novelist Elmore Leonard's novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit". The novel focused on a Detroit homicide detective named Raymond Cruz and his pursuit of the killer of a corrupt Motor City judge.

Variety reports that the project is in the early stages of development, but there are a few known details. The team from Justified is on board with creator Graham Yost serving as executive producer, and writers and executive producers Michael Dinner and Dave Andron onboard to co-write, executive produce, and serve as co-showrunners. There is also news that Timothy Olyphant could be returning as Raylan Givens.

The Justified series, that was a critically acclaimed hit, aired on FX for six seasons with 78 episodes from 2010-2015. The show revolved around Raylan Givens, a character from Elmore Leonard's short story "Fire in the Hole." The series, was set amidst the drug dealers in impoverished Kentucky towns.

Elmore Leonard, who graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School in 1943, passesd away in 2013 at the age of 87. While alive, he had been disappointed by most Hollywood adaptations of his work, but Justified was among his favorites according to the Detroit Free Press.

Both Yost and actor Timothy Olyphant made the trip to Detroit to attend Leonard's funeral and pay their respects to the man who they felt represented the true north of Justified the Detroit Free Press reported.

There is no official date as to when the series will make its debut.