Ollie’s to Open Kalamazoo Location Late This Month

I'm sure the Kalamazoo residents that live on that side of town are rolling their eyes at this announcement, wondering how long I've been under a rock (but I'm still in isolation mode and tend not to stray too far from my home, so cut me some slack, okay? I just saw the sign). If you haven't been over to the strip mall on Westnedge and Kilgore (Hibachi Sushi, Fanfare, behind Lee's) in a while, then you, too will be surprised to see a bright red Ollie's Bargain Outlet sign where the Big Lots used to be.

According to a post on the Ollie's Kalamazoo Facebook page, Ollie's is opening their Kalamazoo location on Wednesday, September 30th at 9:00 am. No more driving out to Battle Creek to get your bargain fix on everything from housewares to books, toys to clothing, and everything in between. At the end of this month, you can find Good Stuff Cheap on the corner of Westnedge and Kilgore. As it is with most open establishments, Ollie's is following state and local guidelines to ensure the health and safety of their staff and guests and will limit the maximum store occupancy and encourage the wearing of face masks. You know they're bound to be packed their opening day, so leave yourself some extra time.

Welcome to Kalamazoo, Ollie's!