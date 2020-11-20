Only One National Park Fully Closes in the Winter

Do you remember the movie "Vacation"? The Griswold family traveled across the country to go to Wally World, only to arrive and hear the animated Moose say "Sorrry folks, park's closed!"

The National Park System here in the United States encompasses 422 national park sites. These parks span across more than 84 million acres in each state and extend into U.S. territories, including parks in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam. There is only one of those National Parks that fully closes in the winter. Do you know which park that is?

It is Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park! The park covers the entirety of a 45-mile-long island in Lake Superior. Because of how rugged and remote it is, Isle Royale is one of the least visited of the U.S. National Parks. Surprisingly, it is also the National Park with the largest number of repeat visitors. The island fully closes every year from November 1 to April 15 as the wintery conditions of Lake Superior make it too dangerous for visitors. You can only get to Isle Royale by boat or seaplane. All wheeled vehicles are banned -- even bicycles!

If you do make it up to Isle Royale, the natural beauty is worth the journey for hikers and campers who want to explore unspoiled wilderness. While there you will be also be sharing the trails with a lot of wildlife, like the island’s resident moose and wolves.

If you've never had the opportunity to visit Isle Royale, here is a short Pure Michigan video to show you what you are missing...

If you don't want to travel quite that far north, here are some other great campgrounds in Michigan...