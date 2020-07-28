Peek Inside Michigan’s Largest Waterfront Home For Sale

We love touring the state and taking you inside some of Michigan's most unique homes.

This time, we're headed to the west side of the state to Coopersville, Michigan.

It's north of Holland and west of Grand Rapids.

You want large, luxury, and on the waterfront? You got it.

This piece sits on the Jubb Bayou right off the Grand River.

Credit: Zillow/Jake Hogeboom

@HomeRealty

This property holds 40+ acres of secluded, private riverfront land, with access to Judd Bayou and the Grand River. The mansion sits on top a hill, protecting it from potential floods. The outdoor pool offers a refreshing swim on hot summer days. Enter through the gates and park inside the 6 car garage. A barn for storage or farm animals is located behind the garage. This luxurious manor was built in 1989 and is in very good condition. (Zillow)

What are we looking at bedroom and space wise?

7 beds, 9 baths, 16,629 sqft.

The price? $3,900,000.

How much does that break down to per month?

We're so glad you asked. In case you're in the ball park for buying.

House payments would be roughly about TWENTY THOUSAND A MONTH ($19,147/mo).

You can peep our gallery below and if you're interested (even more photos to see) head here. You'll find contact information and we're sure if you pass the credit check, you'll be able to tour the house.

Happy house hunting.