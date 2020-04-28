‘Penetrator’ Resurfacing Project Starts Monday

Normally getting word of a road construction project would at least get a mild chagrin, but with everything we're dealing with now, it's actually welcome news that promises that someday we may get back to good. And besides, there's little if any traffic these days, so do it now.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing almost 8 miles of I-194 from I-94 to Hamblin Avenue. For those not familiar with Battle Creek, I-194 is know locally as "The Penetrator".

Graphic: MDOT Used by permssion.

There will be single-lane closures in each direction of I-194, and some ramp closures at the Dickman Road and Columbia Avenue interchanges. The project starts Monday, and goes through mid-July. Here's hoping there's plenty of reasons to drive on it by them.

Dickman Road will be detoured on Main Street and Hamlin Avenue.

The southbound exit ramp to Columbia Avenue will be detoured on southbound I-194 to the indirect left-turn lane (Michigan Left) south of Beckley Road, then north to Columbia Avenue.

The Columbia Avenue ramp to southbound I-194 will be detoured on northbound I-194 to westbound Dickman Road, then southbound I-194 to Columbia Avenue.

The northbound exit ramp to Columbia Avenue will be detoured on northbound I-194 to westbound Dickman Road, then southbound I-194 to Columbia Avenue.

The Columbia Avenue ramp to northbound I-194 will be detoured on southbound I-194 to the indirect left-turn lane south of Beckley Road, then north on I-194.