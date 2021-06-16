It's one of the heaviest traveled stretches of road not only in Kalamazoo, but also in this part of the state. And a multi-million dollars five month long construction project will bring traffic nightmares for drivers. But a new alert system is being put into place to at least help warn drivers on impending wait times.

What

KCRC says you ought to expect to see an immediate impact as they start with culvert replacements at Milham Avenue and Meredith Street. "These culverts run the width of the road, however will be done in partial phases in accommodate at least one lane of traffic being maintained in both directions".

Where

This Sprinkle Road project is between N Avenue/Kilgore Road and Milham Avenue. KCRC says Sprinkle Road is one of the highest traffic volume roads on the county road system with approximately 30,000 vehicles per day. But this summer they say this average daily traffic count "does not include the potential increase from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) I-94 detour routes".

When

The project apparently starts immediately, according to a release sent this week. It should be wrapped up by October 31st of this year, but it may take longer.

Why?

Global supply chain issues. What that means, who knows. With manufacturing shortages due to lack of workers,to ransomware attacks, to effects from the pandemic, so this disclaimer just warns you to not be surprised by either a delay or maybe even an early start. And then there's Michigan weather.

So what do I do?

Go to KalamazooCountyRoads.com and at the top of the page is a button "Notify Me". The KCRC will send updates via text and email when there are noteworthy items that will affect your drive on Sprinkle Road in that area.

