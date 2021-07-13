Would You Eat A Plant-Based Pepperoni Little Caesars Hopes So

Pizza is many people’s favorite food and I am certainly one of them. How does a pizza with a plant-based pepperoni on it sound to you?

The Detroit Free Press is reporting about the iconic Michigan-based pizza chain, Little Caesars and efforts to bring to the market a plant-based pepperoni on their pizzas in five of their markets. One of those markets we are told will evidently be Detroit. Little Caesars teamed with a company named Greenleaf Foods Field Roast brand to produce their plant-based pepperoni. Greenleafs plant-based pepperoni contains pea protein, spices including fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika.

Would you be willing to try what Little Caesars has named their Planteroni pizza?

Some people who have had the opportunity to taste the planteroni before it is available to the general public described the texture of the planteroni as a “little too soft” and they say they miss the flavor of the "slightly crispy edges of pepperoni”.

The chief marketing officer for Little Caesars, Jeff Klein, put out a news release which stated:

"Planteroni delivers a plant-based version of the delicious flavor of America’s most popular pizza topping, and you need to taste it to believe it…This product is really going to surprise and delight our customers.”

Interested, if so their Planteroni pizza became available yesterday in Los Angeles; San Francisco; New York City; Miami, Florida, and Portland, Oregon. Coming soon to Detroit.