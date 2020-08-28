Top Five Pandemic Pizza Places in Michigan

Fast food has done well since the lock down in March at many places. The independent drive-thru restaurant in Battle Creek, Mr. Don’s, had some record months and continues to do a brisk business. Restaurants like Culver’s have shifted more toward take-out and can serve a lot of hungry customers in a short time.

It might surprise you, but not even pizza is pandemic proof. Since COVID-19 took hold in mid-March, nationwide visits to some of our favorite pizza chains are down 20%. Even still, many of our pizza night staples are doing their best to weather the virus’ storm by offering familiar comfort food at low prices. Here in Michigan, pizza partiers are choosing Little Caesars as their go-to for melty cheese and saucy carbs. To see the full top five and how Michigan compares to the rest of the US when it comes to picking a preferred pizza destination, you can view the full report here.

Since the spread of COVID on US shores began in mid-March, Little Caesars has been the preferred pizza provider for residents in 24 states. No other pizza place comes close, with Papa John’s leading the way in just nine states and Domino’s in seven.

Pizza chains haven’t escaped the pandemic, with overall visits down by 20%. Little Caesars, despite being the most popular restaurant, has still seen a 6% reduction in visits.

Here are the Top 5 Pandemic Pizza Parlors in Michigan:

Little Caesars Domino’s Marco’s Pizza Papa John’s Pizza Hut

The data was compiled from cell phone location data, so it would include any in-store visit, including takeout.