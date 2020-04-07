Last Friday I interviewed the Executive Director of the Great Lakes Education Project Beth DeShone. Through a press release she asked Governor Whitmer and the state legislature to take extraordinary measures to ensure Michigan students receive a full year of learning before being advanced to the next grade, despite weeks away from the traditional classroom because of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

She wrote:

The purpose of Michigan’s public education system is to educate students and prepare them for the future, and that’s a goal that’s still in reach, even in the midst of a public health crisis...Ensuring our kids get a full year of learning to prepare them for the next grade amidst statewide school closures will require innovative, creative, and perhaps even extraordinary approaches, but Michigan’s kids are worth it.

You can hear our discussion below:

