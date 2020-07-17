Podcast: Jason Whitlock & Renk Discuss Politics, Social Justice and Professional Sports

I had a discussion with sports journalist Jason Whitlock on Thursday, July 16, 2020 to get his thoughts on the convergence of far-left politics, social justice and professional sports.

Jason is an American sports journalist. He formerly worked as a sportswriter for ESPN.com and Foxsports.com as well as appear on their TV channels regularly. He is currently with a group called Outkick.com.

I wanted to get Jason’s view on why the professional athletes, their teams and the league has taken up far left-wing politics and social justice issue as their number one priority and put playing their actual sport on the back burner.

To find out his thoughts please check out our discussion below:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595