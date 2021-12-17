Police in Michigan Stepping Up Patrols for the Holidays

Be smart when celebrating the holidays this year.

The Michigan State Police and law enforcement agencies across the state will once again be participating in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. That means that you will see more patrols out on the road between today, Friday, December 17th, and Saturday, January 1st, 2022.

What are the statistics related to impaired driving in Michigan?

The numbers are pretty staggering when it comes to alcohol-related accidents and deaths in Michigan. In 2020 alone 9,087 crashes in the state involved alcohol and there were 326 alcohol-involved fatalities across Michigan. Also in 2020, 15 people died in alcohol-related crashes on Michigan roads during the Christmas and New Year's holiday season.

If you look at 2019, according to an audit by the Michigan State Police, 41.9% of all fatal crashes involved alcohol, drugs, or both. December is actually the most dangerous month to drive because of increased impaired driving according to the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. President Joe Biden has even proclaimed that December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

What are the penalties for DUI offenses in Michigan?

Besides knowing that you are a dumbass, a DUI in Michigan will also cost you money, time, and shame. According to DUI lawyers, Grabel & Associates, this is what you can expect for first, second, and third offenses when it comes to a DUI:

First Offense Up to 93 days in jail Fines of $100 to $500 360 hours, which is 45 days, of community service Possible vehicle immobilization Possible ignition interlock device while on probation

Second Offense Five days to one year in jail Fines of $200 to $1,000 30-90 days of community service Mandatory vehicle immobilization Possible ignition interlock device while on probation

Third Offense One to five years in prison Fines of $500 to $5,000 Minimum 30 days probation with jail (max. one year) Minimum 60 days of community service (max. 180 days) Mandatory vehicle immobilization Possible ignition interlock device while on probation



These penalties are "best-case-scenario" for lack of a better term and don't include lawyer fees. If are super drunk, cause an accident or death, etc...the penalties are worse.

Bottom line is, don't be a dumbass, swallow your pride, and call a ride.

Source: MSP