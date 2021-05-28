New Reptile Expo ‘Portage Repticon’ Coming June 12th To The Celery Flats

For those of you who like slithering with the snakes or crawling with the lizards, your chance to see some killer (not literally) reptiles is coming up next month with an all new reptile show named the "Portage Repticon." Going down Saturday, June 12, from 12 - 4 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area at 7335 Garden Lane, this event is totally FREE, with NO registration required. We're starting to see more events come back and this is a great way to get up close and personal with some fascinating creatures. There you'll get to touch some reptiles and even take a picture with a few., while learning cool reptile facts, characteristics, and habitats from fun presentations.

The City of Portage made the announcement on their event page detailing some of the guests who will be in attendance with their scaly friends:

Portage Parks & Recreation is excited to present the first ever Reptile Expo at the Celery Flats Historical Area. The Michigan Society of Herpetologists (Event Sponsor), Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary (Event Sponsor) and many more vendors will be on-site for families to get an up-close look at different types of reptiles.

Michigan is home to a large variety of Frogs, Salamanders, Lizards, Snakes, and Turtles. The University of Michigan has even set up a website and interactive map to learn about each different species and where they have been spotted around the state. As we're learning more about scammers, the event holders are asking you to take extra precaution when being asked to purchase tickets:

Tickets are NOT required for this event. If you are being asked to register/purchase tickets through a third party vendor, or need additional information, please call Portage Parks & Recreation at 329-4522.