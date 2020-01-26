President Trump Back in Michigan this Thursday

President Trump is returning to Michigan on Thursday, the 30th.

FOX 17 reports that Trump will be speaking at auto supplier, Dana Incorporated, in Warren. This is the president's first visit to Michigan this year but he's made several visits as the state is considered a battleground. Most recently, he was in Battle Creek for a Merry Christmas Rally on December 18th -- the same day the House voted to impeach him.

Trump's visit to Dana Incorporated is aligned with him signing the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (replacing NAFTA), which he says will an advantage for the auto industry.

Even though he just had enough of the state's vote to claim victory, according to the Detroit News, Macomb County was "crucial" to Trump winning.

Trump won the county by 11 percentage points in 2016. Democrat Barack Obama won Macomb County by 4 percentage points in 2012 and 9 percentage points in 2008.

No additional details have been released regarding the President's visit yet.