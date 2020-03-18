Both President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said yesterday that they’re strongly considering giving each American worker $1,000 each. They want these checks or deposits to be sent out in the next two weeks. They believe this will help with the impact from the coronavirus closures that has stopped one of the best economies Americans have ever seen.

In a press conference on Tuesday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchn said:

We don't need to send people who make a million dollars a year checks...Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash now — and I mean now in the next two weeks.

He went on to elaborate how quickly the President wants this done when he said:

The president has instructed me we have to do this now. So this is now...This is stuff that needs to be done now. The president has instructed me that this is no fault to American workers. For medical reasons, we are shutting down parts of this economy, and we are going to use all the tools we have.

President Trump added:

We’re going big

A concern I have with this idea is the fact that the government at the state level has closed many of the private businesses where this money would be spent. For now the federal government has told us to stay home for the next 15 days so by the time the money hits our accounts we may be able to spend it to help the economy. Here in Michigan Whitmer is wanting to close down everything, whether you agree with her or not money will not be able to be spent at those businesses she is forcing to close their doors. In effect she would be blocking the help President Trump is attempting to give Michiganders and Americans. Many people and business owners are asking me when she will allow businesses to actually open up.

As a side note do you find it interesting that Democrats believe that government is the answer to all of our problems yet most local and state municipalities are shutting their doors during this time of crisis. While governments are shutting down all of their doors as quickly as possible and sending our taxpayer-funded employees home, private businesses are doing whatever they can in an attempt to keep their doors open.

Back to this issue; is this check a good idea?

Update: I did not think I had to state the following because it is so obvious but there are some people who simply did not understand the piece. Yes people could spend this money on bills and food that people are not hoarding and it will definitely help them. It will not help the people who have been laid off due to the state closing those businesses get their jobs back. Some people actually want and like working for a living. They want to provide for themselves and their families and not wait for a check from the government.

Unemployment claims this week are up 550% from the same week last year.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595