Renk Podcast: Interview With Rep. Peter Meijer And His Electoral Slate Vote

Congressman Peter Meijer recently won Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to become their new Congressman. His last name may sound familiar, perhaps like a grocery store chain. Peter Meijer was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is the oldest son of Hank Meijer and the grandson of supermarket chain founder Frederik Meijer.

Congressman Meijer asked to come on my show to discuss his vote today January 6th concerning the vote that will take place to certify the number of electors awarded by each state to the nominees and declare the winner.

Congressman has stated that:

"At the end of the day, Congress' role in this — it's ministerial. If there are dueling slates of electors, that's when a question comes in. That's what happened in 1876. And that's what led to the Electoral Count Act of 1887" He went on to say: "At the end of the day, I think it's really challenging. Because even if every single Republican in the House and Senate were all unified in opposition to these slates of states, this would still not work. This effort would not change the outcome. It's important we focus on what we actually can do."

Hear his entire thoughts on this day, the last election and his vote today:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595