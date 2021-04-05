Racist Graffiti Found On Campus At Albion College

Racially charged language and hate speech found written on an Albion College building.

The Albion Department of Public Safety has confirmed to us that they are investigating after racist graffiti was found in several places in Mitchell Towers at Albion College.

Photos shared on the social media page City Watch NEWS Group on Friday, April 2, 2021, allegedly show what was found.

Warning: The photos in the link contain hate speech and are disparaging towards minorities. They have been edited by the source where the images were originally shared but may still be upsetting to those who view them. Click here to view the images.

According to the original social media post, the graffiti was discovered by Albion College staff on the afternoon of Friday, April 2. Those staff members then reported the racially charged graffiti to Albion College Campus Security who then contacted the Albion Department of Public Safety.

Albion Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp confirmed his department is investigating the incident.

The school had recently made headlines for being among area colleges that had boosted minority enrollment. Albion College has been making a strong effort to attract minority students to the school. During the 2013-2014 school year, Albion had 18 percent minority student enrollment. This year, the number jumped to 41%. And for the upcoming school year, Albion will show minority student enrollment at 48%.

