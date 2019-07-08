Rep. Hall To Host Town Hall on Road Funding

State Rep. Matt Hall (R-Marshall) has announced a town hall meeting with special guest Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann) on Tuesday, July 9. The topic of discussion will be road funding in the state of Michigan.

Rep. O’Malley serves as chair of the House Transportation Committee and has spent his first six months as a state legislator exploring solutions to the issues affecting roads in Michigan. Recently, the committee held a series of hearings examining the discrepancy between road funding levels and construction quality.

“Like you, I’m fed up with the state of our roads,” Hall said. “Holding this event gives me the opportunity to hear directly from you and take your feedback to Lansing. I will continue to work with Chair O’Malley and my colleagues to find solutions that are effective and affordable.”

The town hall will take place at Victory Life Church, located at 6892 D Drive North in Emmett Township. Discussion will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., with time allotted for questions. The event is open to the public, and there is no cost to attend.

For more information, please contact Rep. Hall’s office at (517) 373-1787 or email MattHall@house.mi.gov.