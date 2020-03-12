Detroit Sports Legend Places First Bet on Sports in Michigan

The first official sports bet in Michigan was made by a Detroit sports legend on Thursday, March 12th.

Republican State Representative Matt Hall (Marshall) was in attendance for the first prop bet at MotorCity Casino in Detroit for the opening ribbon cutting to the sports betting area. Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders was the first in line to place a bet, wagering on the Detroit Tigers winning the World Series this year.

This is Hall’s first bill ever signed to law in Michigan, eschewing in the legalization of sports gambling in the state and installing important consumer protections. The bill was signed in December 2019. Hall

Hall, in his first term in the State legislature, placed the second prop bet with the Detroit Lions winning the upcoming Super Bowl in 2021.