State Representative Matt Hall R-Marshall is Michigans State Representative from the 63rd District and Chair of Michigans Joint Select Committee on the COVID Pandemic.

On Wednesday, May 13th the Committee held the first of what will probably be many hearings on Michigan's response to the COVID Pandemic. Up first was Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency's (UIA) Director Steve Gray.

Have you or someone you know had an issue applying for unemployment if so the goal of this hearing was to attempt to determine why so many Michigan residents had so many problems. Did the Director answer the questions asked by the committee, please listen to my interview and see what Representative Hall said about that and other unemployment concerns:

Segment 1 of 2:

Segment 2 of 2:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595