Republicans Try To Censure Michigan US Rep. Rashida Tliab

Detroit area Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and three other progressive women members of Congress who make up the so-called “Squad” are being targeted by Republicans in Congress.

Three GOP members of the US House, but not from Michigan, are pushing a resolution to censure Tlaib and the others who make up the Squad. They are accusing the Democrats of defending foreign terrorist organizations and inciting anti-Semetic attacks across the United States.

While some Republican members of the U.S. House from Michigan have been critical of Representative Tlaib, none are leading the censure attempt. The censure’s primary sponsors are Indiana’s Jim Banks, Claudia Tenney of New York, and Florida’s Michael Waltz.

Along with Michigan’s Tlaib, the so-called “Squad” consists of U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts. The tipping point may have been a tweet sent by Representative Omar last week. The Detroit News reports that the text of that message included, the Congresswoman pointing to "...unthinkable atrocities committed by the United States, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban...". She referenced a review by the International Criminal Court. The tweet was looked at by many political observers as calling the United States and Israel terrorist organizations.

Florida Representative Waltz says enough is enough. “We cannot turn a blind eye to Members of Congress openly defending terrorist attacks by Hamas against our close ally Israel nor their dangerous rhetoric which has contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across the country. I’ve seen firsthand gross atrocities against women and ethnic minorities at the hands of the Taliban. I’ve personally been fired upon by terrorists hiding behind women and children and seen the Taliban place suicide vests on teenagers. For members of the U.S. Congress to make equivalencies to Israel and the American military, which puts its own soldiers at risk to avoid civilian casualties, is ignorant of the facts, shameful, and should be condemned in the strongest terms.”