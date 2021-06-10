Roof Sit 2021 For Haven Of Rest’s Inasmuch House in Battle Creek

The 15th Annual Roof Sit for Haven of Rest to benefit the Inasmuch House will once again take place at Sunshine Toyota on Battle Creek's Magnificent Motor Mile.



It all started 15 years ago when staff members were talking about opportunities to be of service to the Battle Creek community. For those who need it most. That's when a morning show personality from 104.9 said “Let’s do a roof sit to raise money for the homeless shelter.” So far, the effort has raised over a half-million dollars and, we’re still at it! This year's goal is $60,000.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, you can find all of us at 95.3 WBCK, 104.9 The Edge, as well as staff and volunteers for Haven of Rest and the Inasmuch House Up on the Roof at Sunshine Toyota, 1355 W Dickman Road, Battle Creek, Michigan. Rain or shine, the event will go until Saturday, June 19 until 6:00 p.m.

Who we are helping

Inasmuch House serves women and one or two-parent families with children who are experiencing the crisis of homelessness, providing emergency shelter, meals, and services to help families get back on their feet and back into permanent housing. It is the only area shelter that allows families to stay together.

It Takes A Village

We can't do it alone. We need your help. The good people in our community and beyond are at the heart of what makes this fundraiser successful.

Here's how you can help

Volunteer for the Roof Sit Bucket Brigade. If you have a few hours during the event, you can help make a difference. Call 269-965-1148 to volunteer.

Donate! Better yet challenge your friends, family, and coworkers to out donate you or match your donations. Take your challenge to social media and make it fun.

Here's how to donate

Text 'Haven Angel' to 77977

Give virtually by clicking here.

Call. You can donate via phone by calling 269-788-0988

Stuff the buckets. Find our bucket brigade volunteers throughout the area drop your money in the bucket.