Rubber Found In Michigan Sausage Recall Issued

If you fried up a batch of Bob Evans sausage to go with your eggs recently and found yourself chewing....and chewing...and chewing on your sausage there might be good reason. The company is recalling around 4,000 pounds of that good ol' down on the farm meaty goodness because of possible contamination from small pieces of rubber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking everyone who recently purchased 16oz packages of "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with the Lot Code number 0352 on them and a "Use By Date of JAN 31 21" to toss them or return them to the point of purchase.

According to the USDA, the packages were sold in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and Bob Evans was made aware of the issue after customer complaints.

Not sure why anyone would complain because there are actually a few good reasons why rubber in your sausage isn't a bad thing - I can think of 5 of them

Should you run into any food safety issues, here are the instructions and guidelines to follow according to the USDA news release.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

