Salvia of Battle Creek is the Featured Pet for Wiggly Tail Wednesday

Salvia is a pint-sized beauty that loves to snuggle and play.

Look into this beauty's eyes and you will soon be under her spell. Salvia is about 1-year-old and is on the smaller side making her resemble a kitten. Salvia plays just like a kitten too.

She is a really laid-back girl who loves exploring and then a few minutes later, she'll be playing with her favorite toys. Salvia gets along well with other cats and would do well in a home with other cats.

Like most cats, this girl will let you pick her up for short periods of time, but would rather be on the floor chasing her toys.

This sweetheart would do well in many types of homes. She would do well with older children who are accustomed to cats and could do well if given a slow positive introduction to a cat-friendly dog.

