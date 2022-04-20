Dusty of Battle Creek is Searching for a Best Friend and Forever Home

Dusty is a handsome boy who loves to chat.

Dusty is the sweetest of boys and loves to play. This energetic boy has a beautiful buff-colored coat and is a little over a year old. Because he is still young, he loves to play and has a good amount of little boy energy.

Dusty can be a bit timid when meeting new people. Given a little patience, he warms right up and will adapt to his new home. He wants to be your best friend.

Sometimes when Dusty is playing, he can get a little over-stimulated and use his teeth or nails. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan say that because of this he would do best in a home with children 10 years or older.

Dusty would love to go to a home that has a cat who loves to play though he may be too much for an older less active cat. He would also likely adapt to a cat-friendly dog with a gradual and positive introduction.

Dusty can't wait to meet you!

Would you like to make Dusty a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Good news! You can now fill out your application on your mobile device and send it electronically to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Dusty isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

