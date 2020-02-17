See Kalamazoo’s New Water Street Building Go Up in Less Than :30

This dizzying time-lapse video shows the months-long construction of Kalamazoo's newest multi-story building in a fraction of the time. Watch 180 E. Water Street rise from a parking lot to seven stories in twenty-seven seconds.

Plans were announced in April, with groundbreaking following in July, 2018 on a $70 million, 290,000-square-foot mixed-use building, located at the southwest corner of North Edwards and Water Streets, overlooking Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo. You've probably seen the new structure take shape over the past several months. The builders, CSM Group, have just released a time-lase video condensing the entire project so far to less than half a minute. This video has more spin than the Sunday morning new shows. If you get dizzy easily, do not watch this.

The structure, with two floors of residential housing, four floors of office space and a 300-plus space parking deck is slated to be completed sometime this year.