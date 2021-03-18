This Semi Trailer Got Ripped by Low Clearance Bridge in Bangor

"Low bridge, everybody down." The driver of this semi should have thought about the lyrics to the old folk song about the Erie Canal. This semi-trailer was ripped by the 12-foot bridge along Arlington Street in Bangor. The bridge carries C&O Railroad over the street.

The accident was shared by Mike's Towing of Bangor who worked the cleanup and removal. They shared this story behind the wreck:

Yesterday evening we were called to the famous low train bridge in Bangor for a semi trailer wedged under it, Unit 71 and truck 31 went out and were able to lower air bags on trailer and get the truck safely out from underneath the trailer. and once hooked to our truck we were able to keep trailer low to ground and back it out from under the bridge. Cleanup then started on all the aluminum and insulation that came out of the broken trailer and road was opened roughly an hour after our arrival. Small team but wouldn’t change it we do some amazing jobs as a whole.

Seeing the Thermo King unit on the trailer leads us to think this is a reefer truck. Check out more photos:

Semi Truck Accident on Low Bridge on Arlington Street in Bangor

