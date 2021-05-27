Bangor Man Charged For Brutal Weeks Long Attack On Battle Creek Woman

A Bangor man is now charged for attacking a Battle Creek woman over the course of more than two weeks.

The 45-year-old alleged suspect is accused of abusing the 24-year-old woman repeatedly over the course of two weeks. Some details surrounding the incident remain unclear. What is known is that the two initially met through a dating app.

The victim had not known the man long and had only met with him one time before being taken to his home in Van Buren County. A short time after going to the man's home, the alleged abuse began.

Trevor Double, 45, is being charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm/strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon, and being a habitual offender.

The alleged attacks and abuse escalated as time progressed. The abuse began the first week she was at his home when he accused her of cheating on him. The victim told police that he threatened her life repeatedly and the life of her child, who was living at another location.

The victim said Double told her he had guns. Double is accused of eventually attacking the victim with a hatchet, according to WOOD tv. She said she feared for her life and the repeated threats and lack of knowledge of the area Double brought her to kept her from reaching out for help.

Her injuries became so severe that Double dropped her off at a hospital where she pleaded to staff for help. Law enforcement was contacted at the time and Double was arrested in the days that followed.

Double is due back in Van Buren County District Court June 2 for a probable cause hearing.

