Sheridan Township Man Arraigned, Charges Still Pending

A 28-year-old Sheridan Township man received multiple counts after he was arrested Sunday morning following a chase.

Albion Public Safety officers were attempting to arrest a man involved in a felonious assault case just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, November 29th. Authorities were attempted to pull the man over in a traffic stop but fled.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the chase on the 14,000 block of 27 Mile Road and followed until the man attempted to flee on foot on the 5000 block of Monroe Road in Clarence Township.

The man, identified as Michael Hall, was formally arraigned the afternoon of Monday, November 30th on Fleeing and Eluding, and Resisting and Obstructing charges related to his arrest. He was also held on two unrelated Retail Fraud counts out of Emmett Township and a warrant out of Jackson County.

Charges are still pending from the incident in City of Albion.