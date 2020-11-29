Calhoun County Car Chase Results In Arrest

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies assisted Albion Police in the apprehension of a fleeing suspect.

It all began early Sunday morning, at 3:50 AM. when Albion Police attempted to stop a 28-year-old Sheridan Township resident, accused of felonious assault. Deputies joined the pursuit in the 14000-block of 27 Mile Road.

The car chase turned into a foot pursuit, in the 5000-block of Monroe Road in Clarence Township. It was a short race, with the suspect being captured and turned over to Albion Police, for a trip to Calhoun County Jail.