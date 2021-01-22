Drink Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal! Who Has Time To Chew?

For years the Kellogg's brand has been a fixture at my breakfast table. I am a cereal nut. We were raised on a farm so we had an abundance of milk. Plus, Kellogg's was a Michigan product!

I also remember the Carnation Instant Breakfast song. "Carnation Instant Breakfast... You're gonna love it in an instant!"

I can't believe it has taken this long but Carnation and cereal makers Kellogg's and Big G have teamed up to put some of your favorite cereals in drink form because who has time to chew anymore?

For the record, there is no cereal that cuts up the roof of your mouth more than Captain Crunch. I think the Bazooka gum people make it or some evil dentist? Captain Crunch seriously needs a drink form. But a close second for me for cutting up my mouth was Fruit Loops. Because Fruit Loops are so delicious I would often eat an entire box.

Fruit Loops, Frosted Flakes, Golden Grams and Krave are a few of the cereal drinks you'll be able to swallow down as fast as possible soon. They call them flavored nutritional drinks. I bet they have a lot of nutritional sugar added? 3 are available at Walmart right now but you have to wait until June for the Frosted Flakes... Not GREAT! It has 10 grams of protein and a bunch of vitamins. I wonder if you will still drop colored leavings? Click here to see the full story.

Fun fact about cereal: Corn flakes were the result of an accident.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app